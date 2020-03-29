Reporters working in China have faced barriers from a government intent on controlling the narrative. Photo: Xinhua
Do China’s expulsions of US journalists harm its relationship with the world?
- Cancellation of US reporters’ credentials followed the US designating five Chinese state media outlets as ‘foreign missions’ of their government
- A ‘step forward’ for media freedom in 2008 has been replaced by another arena for the tensions between Beijing and Washington
Topic | US-China relations
