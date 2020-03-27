US President Donald Trump has been criticised for referring to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus”. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump zigs, zags and zigs again on China and the coronavirus

  • The US president has adopted a cooperative tone on the pandemic after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart
  • The change in tack comes after weeks of claims and counterclaims about mishandling of the crisis
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Mar, 2020

