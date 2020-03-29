N95 face masks should block over 90 per cent of airborne particles that may carry the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Netherlands recalls 600,000 face masks from China due to low quality

  • Top-of-the-line N95 masks did not fit well and filters did not function properly, Dutch government says
  • It comes after Spain asked for Covid-19 rapid test kits imported from China to be replaced because they were unreliable
Stuart Lau
Updated: 3:45pm, 29 Mar, 2020

