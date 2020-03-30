The USS John C. Stennis is one of three US aircraft carriers that sailed through the South China Sea last year. Photo: MCSA Justin Rayburn/Navy
US military operations in South China Sea increase risk of confrontation, think tank says
- American forces conducted eight freedom of navigation operations in disputed waters in 2019, three more than in the previous year
- Beijing says its air force and navy held a joint exercise in the South China Sea on March 10 to simulate face-to-face encounters with invading aircraft and warships
