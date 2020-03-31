An emergency field hospital is set up in New York’s Central Park to treat patients with Covid-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Photo: AFP
US and China set aside coronavirus differences and pledge to work together
- Last week’s conversation between the leaders of the two countries has been followed up with a promise of cooperation from health officials
- Call between China’s health minister and his US counterpart is their first telephone exchange since January
