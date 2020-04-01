Aware of the outbreak’s threat to his power, Chinese President Xi Jinping took charge to slow the spread, using authoritarian methods not normally available to democracies. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s coronavirus-era diplomacy seen outflanking Washington’s, but some cite overreach
- Both governments have underplayed the threat, whitewashed problems, blamed local officials and pointed fingers at each other
- ‘Trump has had an appalling response to the crisis. In some ways, he’s even followed the Xi Jinping model in trying to put political controls on information’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
