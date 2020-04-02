Some US$360 billion in Chinese imports are currently subject to tariffs as high as 25 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Donald Trump expected to provide some tariff relief, but not for Chinese imports
- Trade experts say reduction will probably apply only to goods from countries with Most Favoured Nation status
- Business groups and chief executives apply pressure for a tariff reprieve amid coronavirus-related shutdowns
