Some US$360 billion in Chinese imports are currently subject to tariffs as high as 25 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Donald Trump expected to provide some tariff relief, but not for Chinese imports

  • Trade experts say reduction will probably apply only to goods from countries with Most Favoured Nation status
  • Business groups and chief executives apply pressure for a tariff reprieve amid coronavirus-related shutdowns
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 7:28am, 2 Apr, 2020

