China’s green peacock is more endangered than the giant panda and its last remaining habitat has won a reprieve in a rare legal victory for environmental activists. Photo: Handout
World watches China conservation battle as rare green peacock wins first round
- In rare win for environmental activists, a Chinese court orders work to stop on a hydropower project which threatens bird’s last habitat
- The case has implications for numerous overseas infrastructure projects under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | China economy
