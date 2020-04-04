China’s green peacock is more endangered than the giant panda and its last remaining habitat has won a reprieve in a rare legal victory for environmental activists. Photo: Handout
World watches China conservation battle as rare green peacock wins first round

  • In rare win for environmental activists, a Chinese court orders work to stop on a hydropower project which threatens bird’s last habitat
  • The case has implications for numerous overseas infrastructure projects under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative
Laura Zhou
Updated: 10:16am, 4 Apr, 2020

