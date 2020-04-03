Chinese academics have urged nations to cooperate to find a solution to the global public health crisis. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese academics’ open letter urges Beijing, Washington to come together to beat Covid-19

  • ‘As two of the great countries on Earth, cooperation between China and the US could, and should, be used to bring a more positive outcome for all humankind,’ academics say
  • ‘Political bickering does nothing to contribute to the healthy development of Sino-US relations, nor will it help the people of the world to rationally and accurately understand and cope with the pandemic,’ they say
Catherine Wong and Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 5:29pm, 3 Apr, 2020

