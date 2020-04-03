Roads in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa are empty after they were closed to be disinfected to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
China asked to write off more African debts as coronavirus hits economies
- African countries ask for relief to focus on containing pandemic and absorb its impact on exports and GDP
- World Bank and IMF add to call for G20 – of whom China is the biggest lender to Africa – to ease pressure on countries struggling to cope
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Roads in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa are empty after they were closed to be disinfected to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AP