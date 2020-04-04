Chinese factories are producing about 160 million face masks a day but some have been told they can no longer export them. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s new export restrictions on medical supplies are bad for business and the world, insiders say
- ‘We are very sad that we can’t send [medical] gowns to our clients who are racing to save lives,’ Guangdong factory owner says
- Beijing ruled on Wednesday that only firms licensed to sell medical supplies at home can export them overseas
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese factories are producing about 160 million face masks a day but some have been told they can no longer export them. Photo: Xinhua