Chinese factories are producing about 160 million face masks a day but some have been told they can no longer export them. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s new export restrictions on medical supplies are bad for business and the world, insiders say

  • ‘We are very sad that we can’t send [medical] gowns to our clients who are racing to save lives,’ Guangdong factory owner says
  • Beijing ruled on Wednesday that only firms licensed to sell medical supplies at home can export them overseas
Wendy Wu and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 3:00pm, 4 Apr, 2020

