As medical workers battle Covid-19 around the world, ambassadors from China and the US continue to play the blame game. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: US and China reignite their war of words, this time in Europe
- US ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra says Beijing’s misreporting of fatality rates had caused Washington to misjudge the global health crisis
- Chinese envoy responds by saying ‘there are a lot of good things in the United States we can learn from’ but Hoekstra isn’t one of them
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
As medical workers battle Covid-19 around the world, ambassadors from China and the US continue to play the blame game. Photo: Xinhua