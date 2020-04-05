Taiwan has promised to donate 10 million face masks to badly hit countries. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan looks to play leading international role in battle against coronavirus

  • The self-ruled island has been frozen out of the World Health Organisation but its strong response to Covid-19 has helped raise its profile
  • The Taiwan government has offered to donate 10 million face masks to countries that are battling the outbreak
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:30am, 5 Apr, 2020

Taiwan has promised to donate 10 million face masks to badly hit countries. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE