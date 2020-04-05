US ambassador to China Terry Branstad described Covid-19 as a common enemy that threatens the lives of everyone. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US ambassador to China appeals for Beijing, Washington to work together

  • ‘No one country can fight this battle alone,’ envoy Terry Branstad says in open letter
  • Covid-19 is the ‘common enemy’ that threatens the lives of everyone, he says
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Orange Wang
Updated: 12:00am, 5 Apr, 2020

