Chinese medical supplies are unloaded at Budapest’s airport. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China promises not to restrict exports of medical supplies
- Commerce Ministry says it remembers the ‘helping hand’ other countries gave China and will not restrict the sale of masks, gowns and other vital equipment
- Customs figures shows country has exported US$1.4bn of medical supplies since the beginning of March
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
