Chinese medical supplies are unloaded at Budapest’s airport. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China promises not to restrict exports of medical supplies

  • Commerce Ministry says it remembers the ‘helping hand’ other countries gave China and will not restrict the sale of masks, gowns and other vital equipment
  • Customs figures shows country has exported US$1.4bn of medical supplies since the beginning of March
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:30am, 6 Apr, 2020

