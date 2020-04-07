Prague, the Czech Republic’s capital, is near-deserted because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused the delay of the “17+1” summit. Photo: DPA
Europe’s ‘17+1’ countries dissatisfied with China relations, report says, as summit is postponed

  • Trade deficit with China has grown and the 17 Central and Eastern European nations should demand more from Beijing, European scholars write
  • Coronavirus has forced the delay of China’s summit with the bloc, multiple sources confirm
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer
Updated: 8:05pm, 7 Apr, 2020

