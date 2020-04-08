US President Donald Trump points at a reporter during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says WHO too focused on China and ‘really blew it’ on coronavirus

  • President says World Health Organisation gave bad advice on outbreak, is glad he ordered restrictions to travel from China
  • US conservatives have increasingly criticised WHO, saying it relied on faulty coronavirus data from Beijing
Updated: 1:11am, 8 Apr, 2020

