South African President and African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said the AU extended its “unwavering support to the WHO and its director general”. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: African leaders stand up for WHO, Tedros after criticism from Donald Trump
- African Union ‘extends its unwavering support to the WHO and its director general’, chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says
- ‘With Covid-19, we are in an existential battle, requiring global solidarity,’ Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
