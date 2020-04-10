Last year, two US senators asked the FCC to review approval of China Telecom to operate in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Ban China Telecom from operating in US, agencies say
- ‘Unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks’ cited by Justice, Defence, State and other departments in call to Federal Communications Commission
- China Mobile, another state-owned telecoms firm, was denied right to provide services in US in May over espionage fears
Topic | US-China tech war
