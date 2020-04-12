China acknowledged that its fishing vessel hit and sank a Filipino boat in the disputed South China Sea last June, but said it was unintentional. Photo: AP
China / Diplomacy

China and Vietnam ‘likely to clash again’ as they build maritime militias

  • Vietnamese fishing boat sank last week after colliding with Chinese coastguard ship, as neighbours report seeing more Chinese vessels
  • Use of state-supported fishing militias in the disputed South China Sea can facilitate force without necessarily sparking a military response, experts say
Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Updated: 10:30pm, 12 Apr, 2020

