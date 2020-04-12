Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying called for a more aggressive stance. Photo: Kyodo
China wants its diplomats to show more fighting spirit. It may not be intended to win over the rest of the world

  • The rise of the so-called ‘wolf warriors’ heralds a more aggressive approach to promoting the country’s official line
  • Analysts warn this is likely to harm the country’s image even if their careers benefit as a result
Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 8:05am, 12 Apr, 2020

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying called for a more aggressive stance. Photo: Kyodo
