China and the US should put aside their differences and work together to defeat Covid-19, former British prime minister Gordon Brown says. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: global coordination needed to beat pandemic, former British prime minister Gordon Brown says
- ‘We do not want a chaotic approach to dealing with what is essentially a global health crisis and a global economic crisis,’ he says
- Brown was among the more than 200 signatories of an open letter to G20 leaders calling for financial support to beat Covid-19
