China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai made the comments in an interview with PBS. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US and China still working to implement trade deal, says ambassador

  • Cui Tiankai, Beijing’s envoy to Washington, tells PBS that ‘as far as I know, we’re still doing our part of the deal’
  • Diplomat also calls for two sides to work together to fight coronavirus and not try to gain political advantage
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 10:53pm, 12 Apr, 2020

China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai made the comments in an interview with PBS. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE