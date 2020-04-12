China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai made the comments in an interview with PBS. Photo: Reuters
US and China still working to implement trade deal, says ambassador
- Cui Tiankai, Beijing’s envoy to Washington, tells PBS that ‘as far as I know, we’re still doing our part of the deal’
- Diplomat also calls for two sides to work together to fight coronavirus and not try to gain political advantage
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
