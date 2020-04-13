The Mekong river supports 60 million people as it flows past Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and through Cambodia and Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Did China’s dams contribute to drought in Lower Mekong countries?
- US study finds large volume of water held back during 2019 when downstream flows were at their lowest level in 50 years
- China disputes findings as ‘unreasonable’ and says drought also affected its portion of the river
Topic | China-Asean relations
The Mekong river supports 60 million people as it flows past Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and through Cambodia and Vietnam. Photo: Reuters