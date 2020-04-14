Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, meets Chinese officials after alleged ill-treatment of Nigerians in China. Photo: Twitter
China to ease coronavirus rules for African nationals after racism accusations
- Foreign ministry pledges improved measures after ambassadors demand end to ‘inhuman treatments meted out to Africans’
- It follows tensions in Guangzhou, where McDonald’s restaurant also displayed a notice saying ‘black people are not allowed to enter’
