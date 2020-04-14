Personal protective equipment is made by personnel at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in New Delhi. Photo: Xinhua
India coronavirus fight hampered by China medical exports delays
- Speedy shipments of protective equipment and other supplies would be an ‘immediate boost’ to relations between the two countries, Indian ambassador says
- New quality regulations to address European concerns about substandard items have led to uncertain supplies for other countries
