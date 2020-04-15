US Senator Rick Scott and six Republican colleagues are demanding that the WHO provide information about its handling of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: US senators demand WHO records, saying health agency helped China ‘cover up’ threat

  • Seven Republican lawmakers ask for World Health Organisation’s communication with Chinese authorities between October 1 and March 12
  • WHO leadership has pushed back against suggestions that the agency acted slowly or played down the threat at Beijing’s behest
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 6:14am, 15 Apr, 2020

