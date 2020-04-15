US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organisation has been denounced by China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China warns US cut to WHO funding weakens global coronavirus response
- Chinese foreign ministry says coordinated effort is needed to contain Covid-19 pandemic and warns of impact on less developed countries
- American Medical Association and other groups also say now is not the time to halt funding to World Health Organisation
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organisation has been denounced by China. Photo: EPA-EFE