The United States is reviewing its funding to the World Health Organisation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Donald Trump’s threat to cut WHO funds ‘puts American interests at risk’

  • An outbreak anywhere can be a problem everywhere, pandemic experts say after US president takes aim at the UN health body
  • ‘China, not the WHO, should be held accountable’ for information supplied in the early days of the disease
Simone McCarthy and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 6:22am, 16 Apr, 2020

