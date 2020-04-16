US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi shake hands following a press conference at the State Department in Washington in November 2018. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Mike Pompeo urges China for ‘full transparency’ in call with top diplomat

  • Discussion comes after Trump halted funding to WHO, which he has accused of being ‘China-centric’
  • US secretary of state and Office of Foreign Affairs director Yang Jiechi also talked about ‘high importance’ of China’s medical supply exports to US
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:23am, 16 Apr, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi shake hands following a press conference at the State Department in Washington in November 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE