US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese politburo member Yang Jiechi shake hands following a press conference at the State Department in Washington in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Mike Pompeo urges China for ‘full transparency’ in call with top diplomat
- Discussion comes after Trump halted funding to WHO, which he has accused of being ‘China-centric’
- US secretary of state and Office of Foreign Affairs director Yang Jiechi also talked about ‘high importance’ of China’s medical supply exports to US
