US soybean farmers are worried China will not meet the promises it made under the phase one trade deal. Photo: AP
In wake of coronavirus can China keep its trade deal promise to US?
- US soybean farmers have planted this season’s crop but orders from their top customer are down in favour of the beans from Brazil
- Pandemic-driven low prices combine with weak demand as Chinese livestock producers restock after African swine flu
Topic | US-China trade war
