China has again rejected suggestions that the coronavirus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
No evidence pandemic coronavirus came from Wuhan lab, China says

  • Beijing says origin of pathogen a serious matter for science, after US president signals investigation into whether virus came from facility in Chinese city
  • Allegations part of continued exchange of accusations between the two countries
Catherine Wong , Robert Delaney and Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Apr, 2020

