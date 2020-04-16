China has again rejected suggestions that the coronavirus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
No evidence pandemic coronavirus came from Wuhan lab, China says
- Beijing says origin of pathogen a serious matter for science, after US president signals investigation into whether virus came from facility in Chinese city
- Allegations part of continued exchange of accusations between the two countries
