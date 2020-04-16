Concerns are growing that weak health care systems in African countries like Burkina Faso could be overwhelmed by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
China / Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China to send 24 medical experts to Burkina Faso, Ethiopia

  • Teams will share their ‘experience, and provide guidance and technical advice’ to the two countries, foreign ministry spokesman says
  • Move comes as two sides seek to ease tensions following complaints that Africans living in south China were subjected to racist abuse because of a localised coronavirus outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 6:21pm, 16 Apr, 2020

