Concerns are growing that weak health care systems in African countries like Burkina Faso could be overwhelmed by the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China to send 24 medical experts to Burkina Faso, Ethiopia
- Teams will share their ‘experience, and provide guidance and technical advice’ to the two countries, foreign ministry spokesman says
- Move comes as two sides seek to ease tensions following complaints that Africans living in south China were subjected to racist abuse because of a localised coronavirus outbreak
