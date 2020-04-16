Washington was concerned by an increase in activity at China’s Lop Nur test site, according to a report by the state department. Photo: Handout
China dismisses US claims it carried out a nuclear test as ‘a distortion of the facts’
- China has ‘always adopted a responsible attitude [to arms control treaties], earnestly fulfilling the international obligations and promises it has assumed’, foreign ministry says
- Observers say China has no need to conduct such tests, as alleged by US state department, as it did all the research it needed to in the 1980s and 1990s
