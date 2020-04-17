Russian President Vladimir Putin says it is not acceptable to criticise China over the coronavirus pandemic and China’s President Xi Jinping says his country will help Russia through the crisis. Photo: Reuters
‘Don’t make pandemic political’: Xi and Putin show united front as China criticised over coronavirus handling
- Russian president says any attempt to criticise Beijing over virus is not acceptable
- US and Britain say they will investigate whether Covid-19 came from wet market, as China says, or a lab
Topic | Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin says it is not acceptable to criticise China over the coronavirus pandemic and China’s President Xi Jinping says his country will help Russia through the crisis. Photo: Reuters