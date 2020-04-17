WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his organisation have been accused of bias towards China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Europeans give WHO qualified backing amid growing wariness over China’s transparency

  • German foreign minister says filling the funding gap left by the US could ‘encourage others to do the same’, as China faces backlash
  • White House says G7 leaders’ conversation dominated by ‘lack of transparency and chronic mismanagement of the pandemic by WHO’
Stuart Lau
Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Apr, 2020

