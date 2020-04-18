People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Photo: Reuters
Fears for health of Canadian detainees Kovrig and Spavor amid China’s coronavirus ban on prison visitors
- Pair have not been seen by advocates since mid-January, raising concerns for their physical and mental condition
- US officials have reached most US citizens held in Chinese prisons by phone during visitor ban
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. Photo: Reuters