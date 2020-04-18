Beijing’s much-touted all-weather friendship with Africa have taken a beating over reports of forced eviction and other mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout广州 ​
‘It will come back to haunt us’: inside warnings against China’s Wolf Warrior coronavirus diplomacy

  • Chinese observers and former envoys caution against Beijing’s attempts define international opinion in the face of a global health crisis
  • Be aware of criticism in usually friendly countries as they question China’s position, observers say
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao in Hong Kong/Beijing

Updated: 7:34am, 18 Apr, 2020

