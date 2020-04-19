Scores of people in Kenya’s Kibera slum were injured when tear gas was fired on desperate residents rushing for a food donation. Photo: AP
Coronavirus lockdowns risk return of hunger to Africa where many live hand-to-mouth
- Pandemic restrictions destroy incomes for millions and there are fears they may not stop the spread of Covid-19
- Good Friday rush for food in Nairobi which injured scores of people could be a taste of things to come
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Scores of people in Kenya’s Kibera slum were injured when tear gas was fired on desperate residents rushing for a food donation. Photo: AP