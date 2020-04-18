China and African nations have been in dispute over complaints of racism against Africans living in Guangzhou. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is the China-Africa ‘all-weather’ relationship in the midst of a coronavirus storm?
- Beijing has sent medical teams and vast quantities of essential supplies to help African nations battle Covid-19, but it has also been accused of racism towards African people living in southern China
- Observers say China has to be careful the incident does not damage its otherwise positive image in Africa
