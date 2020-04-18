China and African nations have been in dispute over complaints of racism against Africans living in Guangzhou. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Is the China-Africa ‘all-weather’ relationship in the midst of a coronavirus storm?

  • Beijing has sent medical teams and vast quantities of essential supplies to help African nations battle Covid-19, but it has also been accused of racism towards African people living in southern China
  • Observers say China has to be careful the incident does not damage its otherwise positive image in Africa
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:30pm, 18 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China and African nations have been in dispute over complaints of racism against Africans living in Guangzhou. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE