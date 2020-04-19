China has banned most foreigners from entering the country and has limited diplomats’ movements. Photo: Xinhua
China urged to ease coronavirus curbs on foreigners and speak out against racism
- Diplomats and business leaders have criticised restrictions on movements imposed to stop second wave of Covid-19
- Reports that Africans living in Guangzhou have faced discrimination were described as ‘very counterproductive’ by one diplomat
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
