Senior WHO official Michael Ryan said Taiwan “deserved praise”. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s coronavirus response wins rare praise from World Health Organisation
- China has blocked the island from joining international organisations but on Friday officials from the UN agency gave credit to Taipei’s success in containing Covid-19
- Senior WHO official Michael Ryan told a press briefing that Taiwanese specialists were being brought into technical networks
