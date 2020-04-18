Senior WHO official Michael Ryan said Taiwan “deserved praise”. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan’s coronavirus response wins rare praise from World Health Organisation

  • China has blocked the island from joining international organisations but on Friday officials from the UN agency gave credit to Taipei’s success in containing Covid-19
  • Senior WHO official Michael Ryan told a press briefing that Taiwanese specialists were being brought into technical networks
Topic |   Taiwan
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 7:51pm, 18 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Senior WHO official Michael Ryan said Taiwan “deserved praise”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE