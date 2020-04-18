The two sides hope to reach a deal by the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
China moves to keep EU investment talks on track
- The two sides have been making slow progress, but vice-premier Liu He’s phone conversation with his European counterparts is seen as an attempt by Beijing to refocus attention on the matter
- Discussions took place against growing European suspicion of China and its handling of the coronavirus crisis
Topic | European Union
