China /  Diplomacy

China moves to keep EU investment talks on track

  • The two sides have been making slow progress, but vice-premier Liu He’s phone conversation with his European counterparts is seen as an attempt by Beijing to refocus attention on the matter
  • Discussions took place against growing European suspicion of China and its handling of the coronavirus crisis
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Updated: 11:30pm, 18 Apr, 2020

The two sides hope to reach a deal by the end of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
