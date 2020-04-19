Donald Trump renewed his attacks on China on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s latest attack on China over coronavirus ‘highlights challenge in repairing relations’
- The US President’s warned that China should ‘face consequences’ if it was ‘knowingly responsible’ for the Covid-19 outbreak
- Observers expect US hostility towards to China to remain and say Beijing will struggle to overcome that if it wants to improve matters
Donald Trump renewed his attacks on China on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg