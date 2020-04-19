Donald Trump renewed his attacks on China on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s latest attack on China over coronavirus ‘highlights challenge in repairing relations’

  • The US President’s warned that China should ‘face consequences’ if it was ‘knowingly responsible’ for the Covid-19 outbreak
  • Observers expect US hostility towards to China to remain and say Beijing will struggle to overcome that if it wants to improve matters
SCMP
Kristin Huang and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 9:15pm, 19 Apr, 2020

Donald Trump renewed his attacks on China on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
