A Belgian hearing has overturned an eight-year entry ban against the former head of a Confucius Institute in Brussels who was accused of espionage. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Belgian judges overturn ban on Chinese Confucius Institute professor accused of spying

  • Eight-year bar from entering Europe’s visa-free area ‘not valid’ but no ruling made on validity of espionage claims
  • Song Xinning denied accusations of recruiting for Chinese intelligence while head of controversial institute in Brussels
Topic |   Espionage
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 5:35pm, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Belgian hearing has overturned an eight-year entry ban against the former head of a Confucius Institute in Brussels who was accused of espionage. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE