A Belgian hearing has overturned an eight-year entry ban against the former head of a Confucius Institute in Brussels who was accused of espionage. Photo: Handout
Belgian judges overturn ban on Chinese Confucius Institute professor accused of spying
- Eight-year bar from entering Europe’s visa-free area ‘not valid’ but no ruling made on validity of espionage claims
- Song Xinning denied accusations of recruiting for Chinese intelligence while head of controversial institute in Brussels
