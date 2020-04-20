An aerial view of Qilianyu islands in the Paracel chain, which China considers to be its territory. Photo: AFP
Beijing marks out claims in South China Sea by naming geographical features

  • China says it is asserting its sovereignty in the disputed waters in the face of Vietnam’s ‘aggression’
  • Latest move follows establishment of new administrative structures for Paracel and Spratly islands
Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Updated: 6:56pm, 20 Apr, 2020

