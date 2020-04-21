Wang Quanzhang and his wife, Li Wenzu, with their son in February 2015. He was arrested five months later and is now detained in Jinan, Shandong province, unable to join his family in Beijing. Photo: Wang Quanxiu via AP
US implores China to allow human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang to reunite with family after ‘unjust detention’
- Wang was released into house arrest 14 days ago but has not been allowed to rejoin his wife and son in Beijing
- ‘We remain very concerned about reports of his declining physical and mental health, and of his mistreatment in prison,’ US State Department says
Topic | Human rights in China
