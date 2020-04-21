The Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle dangerous viruses that pose a high risk of person-to-person transmission. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

The coronavirus, the Chinese lab and the attempts to connect the two

  • Unsubstantiated theories linking the new pathogen to a Wuhan virus institute keep coming back to life despite debunking from mainstream science
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:16pm, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle dangerous viruses that pose a high risk of person-to-person transmission. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE