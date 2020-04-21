German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the more transparent China is about the origin of the virus, the better it is for everyone. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany pushes China for answers to coronavirus origin
- China says Covid-19 is a scientific issue and should be investigated by scientists and medical experts
- Analyst says Beijing is not likely to shift its account of the outbreak, despite pressure from other countries
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the more transparent China is about the origin of the virus, the better it is for everyone. Photo: EPA-EFE