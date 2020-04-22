The US flag is displayed at the Wilmington Oil Fields south of Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump urged to pressure China on US$52 billion promise to buy US oil
- Producers warn administration that China is falling behind on commitment while filling storage tanks with Russian and Saudi crude
- US oil companies are struggling to endure epic collapse in demand that has sent prices plummeting
