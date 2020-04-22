The US flag is displayed at the Wilmington Oil Fields south of Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Donald Trump urged to pressure China on US$52 billion promise to buy US oil

  • Producers warn administration that China is falling behind on commitment while filling storage tanks with Russian and Saudi crude
  • US oil companies are struggling to endure epic collapse in demand that has sent prices plummeting
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:54am, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US flag is displayed at the Wilmington Oil Fields south of Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE